Adriana Monsalve Body Measurements, Bio, Height, Weight

Adriana Monsalve is a Venezuelan sports announcer, born on 27 July 1977. Currently, She is working with Univision Deporters since 2014. Before that’s, he was part of ESPN.

Before that, she was also a singer and was attached to some famous brands such as Chikas, Tartara, and Latin Fiesta. The surprise is that’s he is not only a good singer and sports announcer, she is also a good host and hosted a morning show for the Alo RCTV.

Adriana was part of many commercials and production, such as Tampa Bay. She is a passionate girl and also got the chance to sports anchor in 6om news for local associate Telemundo of Orlando.

According to different sources, the estimated net worth of Adriana is $1.5 million. We don’t know about her personal life. Therefore, we can’t say anything about her past and present relationship status.

The sportscaster also ranked in the list of famous elite celebrities born in Venezuela. Adriana was nominated for Sports Emmy Award for Outstanding On-Air Sports in Spanish in 2017. She has almost 250000 followers on her Instagram account.

Adriana Monsalve Body Measurements

Adriana Monsalve Weight: 121lbs (55 kg)

Adriana Monsalve Height: 5’4″

Adriana Monsalve Bra size: 38B

Adriana Monsalve Shoe size: 11US

Adriana Monsalve Body Measurements: 33-24-34 in

Personal Information

Adriana Monsalve DOB: 27 July 1977

Adriana Monsalve Age: 43 years

Adriana Monsalve Nationality: Venezuelan

Adriana Monsalve Horoscope: Leo

Adriana Monsalve Eye color: Brown

Adriana Monsalve Hair color: Brown