Adriana Bottina Measurements, Shoe, Bio, Height, Weight, and More!

Adriana Bottina is a well-known American actress who also gets appreciation for her singing talent. She was born on 16th July 1977 in Colombia. Luz Adriana Bottina Alfaro is an actress in a serial who came under the limelight after 2007. Her album named Enamórame Como Antes ranked 1st on the music charts of Colombia. In 2015, Adriana performed in the Tu Cara Me Suena giveaway. She got her singing talent and lessons from Universidad del Valle. This American actress and musician received the India Catalina award for her extraordinary role as a number one actress.

All about the Body Measurements of the Actress

Here are the body measurements of this charming actress:

Adriana Bottina Weight: 50.3 Kg

Adriana Bottina Height: 7 Feet and 2 Inches

Adriana Bottina Shoe Size: 11 US

Adriana Bottina Bra Size: 32 C

Adriana Bottina Body Measurements: Unknown

Further critical details of the actress: