Adriana Bottina Measurements, Shoe, Bio, Height, Weight, and More!

Biography
By Anila Shehzadi 1 0
Adriana Bottina Measurements

Adriana Bottina is a well-known American actress who also gets appreciation for her singing talent. She was born on 16th July 1977 in Colombia. Luz Adriana Bottina Alfaro is an actress in a serial who came under the limelight after 2007. Her album named Enamórame Como Antes ranked 1st on the music charts of Colombia. In 2015, Adriana performed in the Tu Cara Me Suena giveaway. She got her singing talent and lessons from Universidad del Valle. This American actress and musician received the India Catalina award for her extraordinary role as a number one actress.

All about the Body Measurements of the Actress

Here are the body measurements of this charming actress:

Related Posts

Abbey Hoes Measurements, Shoe, Bio, Height, Weight, and…

Wife of Jacksepticeye, ‘Evelien Smolders’ Bio,…

  • Adriana Bottina Weight: 50.3 Kg
  • Adriana Bottina Height: 7 Feet and 2 Inches
  • Adriana Bottina Shoe Size: 11 US
  • Adriana Bottina Bra Size: 32 C
  • Adriana Bottina Body Measurements: Unknown

Further critical details of the actress:

  • Adriana Bottina Date of Birth: 16th July 1977
  • Adriana Bottina Age: 43 years
  • Adriana Bottina Horoscope: Cancer
  • Adriana Bottina Eye color: Blue
  • Adriana Bottina Hair color: Blonde
  • Adriana Bottina Nationality: American
Anila Shehzadi

Hi There! My name is Anila. I am a writer and I love to gather interesting stories and write about them. I have been a writer since my school days as I loved getting to know about people and their experiences in life. I have covered topics like entertainment, health, news, medicine, restaurant reviews, and almost everything that a journalist can cover.

Leave a comment