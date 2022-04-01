Adriana Arboleda Body Measurements, Bio, Height, Weight and More!

Adriana Arboleda is a host and model who was born on 8th August 1978. She is an amazing model and wins the 1995 model of the year. The modeling career of Arboleda started at the age of 15. After one year, Adriana decided as the best Look of the Year.

She made the cover photo of the big magazine like Vanity and Cosmopolitan. Adriana became popular when she appeared in the telenovela Yo soy Betty, Ia fea in 2001. She hosted many news channels such as Panorama, American Blind, and QAP News.

Adriana also presented a caracol Noticias tv show. Adirana tied in knot with Alejandro Martinez. He is a singer and actor. Adriana was only 19 years old at that time. Adriana divorced Alejandro and started a relationship with a professional businessman Harold Eder.

The estimated net worth of the top-class model is approximately $1-5 million. Here you can read her body measurement.

Adriana Arboleda Body Measurements

Adriana Arboleda Weight: 65.7 kg

Adriana Arboleda Height: 6’9″

Adriana Arboleda Bra size: 32C

Adriana Arboleda Shoe size: 12.5US

Personal Information

Adriana Arboleda Birth Date: 8 August 1978

Adriana Arboleda Age: 42 years

Adriana Arboleda Nationality: Colombia

Adriana Arboleda Horoscope: Leo

Adriana Arboleda Spouse: Harold Eder (m. 2009)

Adriana Arboleda Eye color: Hazel

Adriana Arboleda Hair color: Black