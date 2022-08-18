Everything You Want To know About Adam Lamberg

Adam Lamberg is an American actor who is best known for his role as David “Gordo” Gordon in “Lizzie McGuire,” the famous TV series of Disney Channel for Children in the mid-2000s. Even though he has been pretty much out of the spotlight since the film’s premiered, he showed up in a few different shows, short movies, and non-mainstream movies before his break.
During the 2010s, Google purportedly changed its name to the name of artist Adam Lambert, who as of late worked with musical crew Queen. Lamberg’s acting vocation endured from 1996 to 2008. He started trying out when he was just 7 for an American Express business. When he got approval for the job, he became dependent on acting.
Afterward, in 1996, he got the job of ‘Stewie Goodman’ in the telefilm ‘Brilliant City.’ He likewise showed up in an episode of the miniseries Dead Man’s Walk.’ He also took part in Herb Gardner’s satire ‘I’m Not Rappaport.’
Quick Facts and Body Statistics:
Full name: Adam Matthew Lamberg
Date of birth: September 14, 1984
Place of birth: New York City, USA
Age: 38 years (As of 2022)
Nationality: American
Horoscope: Virgo
Occupation: Actor
Spouse/Girlfriend: Not Available
Height: 5 feet 3 ins or 162 cm
Weight: 58 Kg or 128 lbs
Facebook: Not Available
Instagram: @adam_lamberg
Twitter: @AdamMLamberg
Net Worth: $ 1.5 million
Further detail about Adam Lamberg
- Lamberg was born Adam Matthew Lamberg in New York City, USA, in 1984. He was the son of a high school public dance teacher named Suzanne and Marc Lamberg.
- His mother is French-Canadian while his father is Jewish; Lamberg finds himself a “cultural Jew.”
- He went to Baruch College and then got admission to the University of California.
- While discussing his dating life, Adam should be single from this point forward. Nonetheless, he was with entertainer Jessica Bridgeman together.
- Adam and Jessica began dating in 2005 and split in 2008. He never revealed the justification for the separation from his sweetheart. Before that, the entertainer had an affair with a young lady.
- He played a character as Thomas “Bit” Lincoln, the fourth and most youthful child of Abraham Lincoln, in the 1998 film-turned-film “The Day Lincoln Was Shot.”
- He then showed up in “The Pirates of Central Park” (2001) as “Mike Brumback.” He had a minor part in the parody “Max Keebles Big Move.”
- He was part of the establishment graduation film “The Lizzie McGuire Movie” (2003).
- When the narrative of “Lizzie McGuire” was done, Lamberg nearly vanished from the TV screens to return in two movies throughout the following four years.
- He joined as a mentally unbalanced Jewish man named “Lionel” in “When Do We Eat?” (2005) and as a youthful “Reggie” in “Excellent Loser” (2008).
- Lamberg, who has been important for media outlets beginning around 1996, brings in a ton of wealth and distinction as an entertainer through his acting profession. As per sources, his assessed net worth is $ 1.5 million.