Everything You Want To know About Adam Lamberg

Adam Lamberg is an American actor who is best known for his role as David “Gordo” Gordon in “Lizzie McGuire,” the famous TV series of Disney Channel for Children in the mid-2000s. Even though he has been pretty much out of the spotlight since the film’s premiered, he showed up in a few different shows, short movies, and non-mainstream movies before his break.

During the 2010s, Google purportedly changed its name to the name of artist Adam Lambert, who as of late worked with musical crew Queen. Lamberg’s acting vocation endured from 1996 to 2008. He started trying out when he was just 7 for an American Express business. When he got approval for the job, he became dependent on acting.

Afterward, in 1996, he got the job of ‘Stewie Goodman’ in the telefilm ‘Brilliant City.’ He likewise showed up in an episode of the miniseries Dead Man’s Walk.’ He also took part in Herb Gardner’s satire ‘I’m Not Rappaport.’

Quick Facts and Body Statistics:

Full name: Adam Matthew Lamberg

Date of birth: September 14, 1984

Place of birth: New York City, USA

Age: 38 years (As of 2022)

Nationality: American

Horoscope: Virgo

Occupation: Actor

Spouse/Girlfriend: ​ Not Available

Height: 5 feet 3 ins or 162 cm

Weight: 58 Kg or 128 lbs

Facebook: Not Available

Instagram: @adam_lamberg

Twitter: @AdamMLamberg

Net Worth: $ 1.5 million

