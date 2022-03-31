Abby Phillip Body Measurements, Bio, Height, Weight, And More!

The famous CNN White House Correspondent Abby Phillip is a senior political journalist. She was born on 25th November 1988 in Maryland, United States. Her real name is Abigail Daniella Phillip.

Her father was a psychology program manager in the Columbia Public School. Her mother is into real estate investment. Abby Phillip grew up in Maryland along with her two sisters Asha and Ann.

She graduated from Harvard University and got the degree in Bachelor of Arts in Government. The gorgeous lady wanted to continue her career in the medical field and has the desire to become a heart surgeon.

However, with the passage of time, her mind was changed, and she started writing a blog about experiences that she had during a service trip to Mississippi. Well, it changed her life, and she decided to pursue her career in journalism.

She worked inside politics and hosted a talk show with great politicians. Abby also covered the Trump Administration in 2017. Moreover, she became famous when she worked in the white house in2019 and remained the moderators’ presidential debates of CNN.

The competent actress also covered the Election Night in America in 2002 and also served in a special report of Kamala Harris. Currently, she is working on the Dream Deferred: Jesse Jackson, Black political power, and her first book will be released in 2022.

Abby Phillip Body Measurements

Abby Phillip Weight: Unknown

Abby Phillip Height:5’7″

Abby Phillip Bra size: Unknown

Abby Phillip Shoe size: 6.5 US

Personal Information