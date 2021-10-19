Abby Champion Measurements, Shoe, Bio, Height, Weight, and More!

Abby Champion, a young American model, was born on 28th February 1997 in Alabama. She is represented by Los Angeles’ Next Model Management and Miami. And st first, she worked as an Alabama freelance model for Soca Clothing. Later on, she worked as a model for a jewelry sponsor named Kristalize Jewelry. For on-screen projects, she is famous for her role in Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 2020, Meet Me at the Jane: the vacation 2019, and Billy Bush 1994. Since 2006, she is dating Patrick Schwarzenegger. Abbey and her close friend Charlotte together have a channel on YouTube named Charlotte and Abby. She has pretty 330000 followers on Instagram.

All about the Body Measurements of the Actress

Here are the body measurements of this charming actress:

Abby Champion Weight: 119 lbs or (52 kg)

Abby Champion Height: 5 Feet and 2 Inches

Abby Champion Bra Size: 38 B

Abby Champion Shoe Size: 10 US

Abby Champion Body Measurements: 33-24-33 Inches

Further critical details of the actress: