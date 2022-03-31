Aaliyah Gutierrez Measurements, Shoe, Bio, Height, Weight, and More!

Aaliyah Gutierrez is famous as Aaliyah Mysterio. She is a superb sensation of WWE at a young age. She is the daughter of the renowned wrestler Rey Mysterio. In 2020, she debuted on WWE, and she has got much popularity as an influencing person in social media. On 20th August 2001, she was born and raised in San Diego in California, in Mexican culture. She features a four years older brother, Dominik Gutierrez. She got famous by involving during a storyline regarding Rey and Dominik against another WWE Seth Rollins. Through this storyline, Aaliyah spending much time with Murphy finally gets into a relationship. Thanks to WWE and her on-camera kiss with Murphy, she has become a reasonably controversial figure in her youth.
All about the Body Measurements of the Actress
Here are the body measurements of this charming actress:
- Aaliyah Mysterio Weight: 114lbs or (52 kg)
- Aaliyah Mysterio Height: 5 Feet and 4 Inches
- Aaliyah Mysterio Shoe Size: 5 UK
- Aaliyah Mysterio Bra Size: 34 B
- Aaliyah Mysterio Body Measurements: 35-26-36 inches
Further critical details of the lady:
- Aaliyah Mysterio Date of Birth: 20th August 2001
- Aaliyah Mysterio Age: 20 years
- Aaliyah Mysterio Eye color: Brown
- Aaliyah Mysterio Hair color: Brunette
- Aaliyah Mysterio Nationality: American
- Aaliyah Mysterio Horoscope: Leo
- Aaliyah Mysterio Spouse/Boyfriend: Joshua Thomas