Aaliyah Dana Body Measurements, Bio, Height, Weight and More!

Aaliyah Dana Haughton is an American actress who was born on 16 January 1979

in Brooklyn, New York. She grew up in Detroit of Michigan. Aaliyah was interested in music from a very young age.

Therefore, she started to sing and took part in competitions and shows. So Aaliyah Dana chose singing as her profession and made a singer. Well, she continued her study at High School, where she also performed.

Her second album was released in 1996 named One in a million. After that, Aaliyah wanted to be an actress, and at last, she got a role in Romero Must Die in 2000. It was her first role of an acting career, and then she worked in another in 2002 named Queen of the Damned.

Then she revealed her third album and attributed it with a nickname and title of princess of R & B and Queen of Urban Pop. So she also hit in pop music. She faced a tragedy when her youngest brother died in a plane crash in the Bahamas.

Aaliyah Dana was involved with R.Kelly for one year from 1994 to 1995, and then in 1997, she was with Ginuwine, but it also ended after a year. Dana made Damon Dash her boyfriend in 2000, and after one year, this relationship ended.

Aaliyah Dana Body Measurements

Aaliyah Dana Weight: 53 kg

Aaliyah Dana Height: 5′ 7″

Aaliyah Dana Bra size: 32B

Aaliyah Dana Shoe size: 7US

Aaliyah Dana measurements: 32-26-32

Personal Information

Aaliyah Dana Birth Date: January 16, 1979

Aaliyah Dana Date of Death: August 25, 2001

Aaliyah Dana Horoscope: Capricorn

Aaliyah Dana Nationality: American

Aaliyah Dana Eye color: Dark Brown

Aaliyah Dana Hair color: Black