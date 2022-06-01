A Short Guide to Mapping a Perfect Date

What defines a successful first date?

As romantic as it sounds, first dates can be quite nerve-wracking to some. Where should you go? What should you wear? However, you would be surprised at how much weight is lifted off just by planning ahead. A lot of time and effort goes into planning for the perfect date, but all the hassle pays off at the end of the day.

Starting with the basics, how do you plan an epic first date?

You are both busy adults, so it’s important to pick out a time that suits you both. Work around your schedule and ask your date for theirs. This shows that you respect their time, but you can also make plans. If you’re still getting acquitted to each others’ timetables, you can meet for a quick drink after work as you plan for a proper first date. This arrangement allows you to keep in touch with each other even over busy schedules.

Check Your Common Interests

Don’t plan for activities only you enjoy. On the other hand, don’t plan everything based on what your date likes, as you might not have any fun.

Instead, make plans or something you both enjoy doing. If you plan to introduce them to something new, ensure you slot an activity they are familiar with. However, you don’t have to make specific suggestions. Instead, make some extra plans as a surprise.

Do Not Overspend

It’s only fair you should handle the bills if you’re the one planning a date. However, you shouldn’t go overboard with your spending, lest you scare away your date. Spending heavily on a first date often puts a lot of pressure on your date because you are coming off too strong. You are not trying to buy their affection; you want them to experience yours.

Avoid the Hassle

Imagine going for a first date, and you spend the first hour in traffic, only to end up driving in circles as you look for a parking spot. Then, imagine finding you have to wait an hour for your reservation. Would you want a second date? I wouldn’t either.

If your date lives far away, don’t make them drive the entire way. Make an effort to meet them halfway. The point is to make a date as painless as possible.

Encourage Conversation

Make plans or something that will allow you to communicate with your partner. A first date allows you both to know each other better and decide whether you want to do this again or not. Make plans that allow you to converse and flirt freely.

Getting Ready

Once you’re done with the planning, it is time to prepare for your date. You can get more tips from the largest app in the dating scene.

Clean Your Car

If you plan to use your car, make a point of cleaning it out. Take out the gym bags, cups and water bottles, old clothes, and take out boxes. Your car is the first gauge of who you are in general. If your car is dirty, your date will assume you are a slob and that everything in your life is messy. Give your car a quick wash and a vacuum, and then get some air freshener.

Get Some Cash

Go by the ATM and withdraw some cash. Your bank card is fine, but cash makes it easier to pay for parking and valet, including other incidentals. You might need a twenty to get you seated a little faster.

Prepare Your Outfit

Dressing up leaves a good impression, but it also shows you respect your date enough to look good on your date. While you don’t have to pull on a tie, sweatpants are not an option either. Find a balance and complete the look with a nice pair of shoes. Unless you’re going to the beach, avoid open-toed shoes. If you are accessorizing, don’t overdo it.

Call Your Date and Explain Your Plans

Call your date a few days before your date and tell them about your plans. Even if you’re planning a surprise, call them beforehand and inform them when you will be picking them up.

This allows them to plan for the date, especially what to wear. Nobody likes dressing inappropriately for their date. This communication allows you both to be ready, relaxed, and comfortable during your date.

Picking Out an Outfit – What Do You Wear on a First Date?

What you wear on a date is determined by your planned activities, the weather, and the time you’re going out. Here are a few pointers to help you pick out the perfect outfit for first date;

For starters, have in mind where you’ll be going and what you’ll be doing while picking out an outfit. The goal is to look good, but you can’t have any fun if you are not comfortable. You can pick out comfortable clothes by dressing up for a date game a few days before.

The weather and timing determine how you layer your outfit. If you are uncertain about the weather, choose an item of warm clothing that compliments your look, but your outfit is still complete without it. For instance, a denim or leather jacket would go great with any outfit, and you don’t have to worry about them messing up your look.

Make sure your outfit fits. Avoid clothes that are too baggy or too tight. Ill-Fitting clothes are often distracting, and they indicate you have poor taste. Pay attention to details. Are your clothes clean? Are they wrinkled or covered in lint? If you’re dressing for a date, then dress to impress.

Don’t overdo your perfume – Most people have a signature scent, but they make the mistake of trying out something new on a first date. This is risky business, and it’s advisable to stick to what you are accustomed to. Also, resist the temptation to overdo your spritz. An overpowering scent takes away from everything else, and it might be the only thing your date remembers about you.

Spritz your wrist, tap the side of your neck, and then rub your wrist together. You can dub a little perfume behind your ears and knees if you’re feeling conscious.

The same applies to your makeup. Don’t try something new if you’re unsure about it. Stay within your regular tones, but feel free to try on some bold lipstick. That never goes wrong.

A Perfect Date

You are almost ready for your date, and there are a few things you should do to ensure everything goes smoothly;

Be on time – Never keep your date waiting. Being late is a sign of disrespect, and it only makes your date anxious. If you think you’ll be unavoidably late, call your date and inform them of your expected time of arrival.

Don’t show up too early if you’re picking up your date. Most women will use up every minute to get ready, and showing up too early might rush them, which might embarrass some people.

Do not honk. Instead, come to the door. Your date will meet you outside, or you might be asked to go in.

Compliment your date the moment you see her. It is an appreciation for the time they spent getting ready. It also helps them relax and feel good about themselves. Don’t hesitate, lest your compliment comes out as insincere.

Chivalry is not dead, so show up with flowers and open doors for your date. If you are taking a cab, ensure you give the directions and pay for the ride.

As we’ve mentioned before, movies are not appropriate for a first date. Instead, opt for an activity that allows you to engage and interact with each other.

Conclusion

There are no hard rules about whether you should kiss your date at the end of the day. But if you’ve had a good time and scored yourself a second date, you can wait a little longer.

What are some of your memorable dates?