A Quick Guide to Condo Inspections

Did you know that the number of condominiums sold in April went up by 60.3% this year? While not too long ago, Americans were choosing the suburban lifestyle over the city, their preferences now seem to be shifting back to the city.

If you are one of the many people opting to buy a condo in the city, it is important that you get a condo inspection done before you seal the deal.

This article outlines everything you need to know about these inspections.

Let’s dive right into it!

How Are Condo Inspections Different from Home Inspections?

Your condo inspection will be similar to a home inspection, but it won’t be the same. Keep in mind that only the areas included in the condo owner’s responsibilities will be covered during the inspection.

This means the roof, external staircases, railings, and common areas are not your responsibility, and will therefore be excluded in the inspection. These areas are generally covered by the condo association.

What to Look For During a Condo Inspection?

As a buyer, you will be required to schedule this inspection and also pay the condo inspector their fees. You can start looking for a qualified inspector through various sites like goldengatehomeinspections.com, pillartopost.com, and more.

However, be sure to attend the inspection yourself, and ensure that the inspector gives you a thorough evaluation of the following.

Plumbing

Make sure your bathrooms and kitchens have an efficient and functional plumbing system. Also look for water damage or leaks around sinks, pipes, and other fixtures.

Other things to pay attention to include the functionality of your water heater as well as the water pressure of your flush and faucets.

Electrical Systems

Inspect all of your outlets and switches to see if they are functioning correctly. Similarly, you also have to ensure that your HVAC system is in good condition, allowing for even heating and cooling throughout the condo.

Doors and Windows

Your doors, windows, and other openings must be tightly sealed. This ensures that you won’t have drafts during windy and cold days. Additionally, you should also look for signs of mold, cracks, and condensation around your windows.

Water and Other Types of Damage

Have a look at the ceilings, floors, and walls for water and other types of damage. Some common signs of damage include peeling paint, cracks, mold, water spots, loose floorboards, and tears.

Get a Comprehensive Inspection Today

Before you make your purchase, it is important for you to conduct a condo inspection to ensure that you’re getting your money’s worth. Failing to do so will only set you up for problems in the future. Find yourself a qualified condo and home inspector and schedule an inspection today.

