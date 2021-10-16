A Look at SaaS Development in Gaming

As technology grows and changes, new models for 3 Business Operations and the Software That Can Improve Them software services have begun to emerge.

The traditional formula was for users to pay a flat fee in exchange for access to download and use a piece of software in perpetuity.

Many developers still use this model, but others are moving towards offering their software via a pay-as-you-go subscription model, which is often referred to as software as a service.

SaaS has gone from a niche way to offer products to a legitimate option for a number of developers and gaming companies.

If you’re curious about the future of SaaS and how it may impact video games, read on for more on the development of SaaS in gaming.

What is SaaS?

SaaS refers to software as a service, which is a model used by the software industry to license software on a subscription basis and centrally hosted, rather than being paid for once and then downloaded by the end-user.

SaaS is just one field under the larger umbrella of cloud computing, which also includes infrastructure as a service (IaaS), platform as a service (PaaS), desktop as a service (DaaS), and more. It has become a popular model and continues to evolve and change.

There are real-world examples of the usefulness of SaaS. Adobe is one company that successfully transitioned to a software as a service model for their image and video editing products, which are considered the gold standard within their respective industries.

Given the move towards gaming as a service, the video game industry is likely to be a large part of the future of SaaS businesses.

How has SaaS changed gaming?

The analog for SaaS within the gaming industry is the advent of cloud-based gaming, or what many are referring to as gaming as a service (GaaS).

GaaS follows the operational principles of software as a service, enabling developers to monetize games beyond the purchase price or operate on a free-to-play model with microtransactions or in-app purchases.

Sometimes these are referred to as “live games” or “living games,” as a reference to their ability to stay updated and current for a long time after their initial release.

Whether or not you’re a fan of the SaaS model, there’s no denying that it has become increasingly prevalent in the software world. It has been such a success within the software arena that the gaming industry has begun to adapt it to fit their products, too.

The question remains about whether users will continue to support this model as more industries begin to transition, but so far, it has been successful within a variety of different businesses.

GaaS is particularly common within the mobile gaming world, but cloud gaming and GaaS are present in console and PC games as well. Given that it seems SaaS technology is here to stay, it’s a good idea to find out how you and your business can make good use of it.