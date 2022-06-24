If you’re hosting an event, you’d like nothing more than to have it extra-spectacular – a veritable night to remember! And even whilst you pay close attention to the venue, the guests, and the food and drinks, there’s still something to be said about having entertainment that goes beyond your guests’ expectations. So whilst you can go with the familiar sideshow, magician, or even singer or recording artist, why not go a step further and choose one-of-a-kind and unique entertainment that your guests would never have thought about? Of course, there are plenty of options for entertainment these days, and you have to think outside the box! So here’s a list of great ideas for entertaining your guests: from digital painters to fairground side stalls.

A stand-up comedy act

An incredible act that’s always guaranteed to entertain is a comedy act – it may be an act done many times before, but it always works! Here’s the trick – to make it work, make sure the comedians understand and know the audience and the company and what to say and do to make the audience appreciate them. They must be attuned to what the audience wants, so be sure they have boundaries and can follow your expectations.

Hosts with character

If you want an entertainer who can set the scene, why not get a professional actor who can play a good character? Of course, it would help if that actor could ‘get into character’ from start to finish, and your audience will be in stitches! They can even uphold the theme, be it as a character in Alice in Wonderland or a Harry Potter character. You can also get a character for your fairground or carnival (a ringmaster would go great with a carnival theme that’s set in motion with fun side stalls and fantastic rides from none other than https://www.wearetricycle.co.uk/) or have someone play a character like Ali G to make your event appeal to the entire audience. The great thing about a character is they can set the mood and adjust their character to fit the theme and your audience, and they work perfectly every time!

A digital artist

Whilst you still can’t go wrong with a live painter or caricaturist (and they’re widely in demand as we speak), you can choose to up the ante with a digital artist or caricaturist! The great thing about their work is that it’s all on a digital platform, so your guests can instantly share it on their social media feeds for everyone to see. Make sure, however, that when your guests share it, it is accompanied by your company name or the name of your event, your company’s products, or your logo. Here’s a tip to make it even more special: make it a point to beam the portrait or artwork to a big screen so that everyone of your guests can see it. It will not only make the event hugely popular – everyone will have a few laughs as they see Mike from HR or Bill from accounting on that giant screen.

You can do many other things to set up the entertainment at your event – invite a live artist or painter who can wow the crowd or set up a retro video game arcade that anyone of any age can enjoy. Your guests will indeed have fun, and everyone will have fond memories.