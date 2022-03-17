A Guide to Some of the Most Popular Jobs at Sea

Seafaring life has been a part of cultures all over the world for thousands of years. Seafarers have proud traditions and specialist skills. While the marine sector might not be as obvious an area of employment as it once was, it remains very important. A life on the ocean blue is not without challenges: the sea can be an unpredictable and dangerous place. For the most part, however, seafarers employed in modern Britain go through enough training to ensure that they stay safe. Training for senior seafaring roles is very extensive and can take many years, although there are ways of entering the marine sector in an entry-level role. This article looks at some of the most popular seafaring jobs at the moment.

Yacht Deckhand

Yacht deckhand roles are some of the easiest to find and require the least amount of specialist knowledge. As in years gone by, deckhands can work their way up the ranks of a crew and gain specialist skills and experience while they work. Most deckhands on expensive yachts spend their time ensuring that the exterior of the vessel is spotless, although they can also assist in crewing. To find work as a deckhand, hopefuls need to travel to one of the yachting marinas that regularly see superyacht docking or check out an online platform like Flying Fish – details of which you can find at www.flyingfishonline.com/. Deckhands earn relatively high pay and live in fairly good conditions.

Marine Engineer

Maintaining machinery at sea poses some rather unique problems. Most large vessels carry at least one specialist marine engineer with them when at sea. These highly skilled professionals are adept at getting engines running smoothly, ensuring buoyancy, and fixing all of the other specialist equipment found onboard a ship. Most small vessels such as fishing boats also carry engineers if there is room and a high enough budget. Engineers are indispensable.

Ordinary and Able Seaman

Ordinary seamen and their able seniors are the essential deck workers on board a vessel. They carry out crewing tasks, handle the running of machinery and ensure that structural maintenance is carried out. Seaman roles are often seen as stepping stones to more senior roles on a ship.

Skipper or Captain

The skipper or captain of a ship is ultimately responsible for managing the activities aboard and movement of a seagoing vessel. Captains are highly paid but shoulder a great deal of responsibility. If a ship runs into trouble or breaks international laws then the captain will ultimately be held responsible.

Security

Since the early 21st century there has been a great deal of worry about piracy. Modern pirates are opportunists motivated by poverty and anger against international fish poaching. There is a growing amount of work for people with military and security experience in shipboard security. Shipboard security officers protect a vessel while it is transiting through dangerous areas. If possible, they deter pirates simply by making their presence known.