A Guide to FFXIV’s Moogle Treasure Trove Event

How to collect Tomestones and get your rewards

Moogle Treasure Trove is a recurring event that offers limited items that can’t be obtained anywhere else. However, players should farm Irregular Tomestones much like they farm FFXIV Gil to get the rewards. They only have to take note of the time limit on the event, typically around a month. It should be enough time to gather all the currency needed to sell out the rewards shop.

Moogle Treasure Trove In Detail

In Eorzea, Tomestones are curious relics that could hold knowledge. This characteristic attracts a significant number of adventurers wanting to know what secrets they have. Most particular are the itinerant Moogles who wish to exchange their rare items for the Tomestones. Nobody knows what they need it for, but players can’t complain about all the rewards for their FFXIV account they could get.

How to Collect Tomestones in Moogle Treasure Trove

When the event starts, Moogle heads will appear in the Duty Finder. The raids and dungeons with the head are related to the event. When completed, they will award the Irregular Tomestones (the type changes every iteration). Different duties will reward different amounts of Tomestones.

It depends on the event, as some versions have dungeons that reward 10, but others give 7 at most. The July 2022 version of the Moogle Treasure Trove has the following dungeons and Tomestone rewards:

The Orbonne Monastery, The Praetorium (7 Tomestones)

The Ridorana Lighthouse (6 Tomestones)

OnsalHakair (Danshig Naadam), The Fields of Glory (Shatter), Seal Rock (Seize), The Borderland Ruins (Secure) (3 or 5 Tomestones)

The Keeper of the Lake, The Lost City of Amdapor, Haukke Manor (Hard), Castrum Meridianum, The Aurum Vale (4 Tomestones)

The Porta Decumana, DzemaelDarkhold (3 Tomestones)

Alphascape (V1.0-V4.0), Sigmascape (V1.0-V4.0), Deltascape (V1.0-V4.0), The Cloud Deck, Castrum Marinum, Cinder Drift (2 Tomestones)

Take note that you will not receive any of the currency if you use the adventurer squadrons or the Duty Support system. Also, they are only available to unrestricted parties when the Level Sync option is active.

In summary, you’ll do the dungeons to get Tomestones and use it to get rewards. Repeat it until you’re satisfied with the prizes or until you buy up all the items from the FFXIV shop. There is a good variety, so you can switch up the dungeons you’re doing in case it gets repetitive enough.

Moogle Treasure Trove Rewards

Rewards in the event range from equipment and gear to mounts and Triple Triad Cards. It depends on the whims of the developers because some prizes return after a few versions. However, in the more recent iterations of the event, there are new items in the catalog.

It used to be some gear, orchestrion rolls, riding maps, Triple Triad Cards, and other miscellaneous stuff. The recent versions have armors, mounts, minions, materials, and furnishing. As mentioned above, an item can be available again, but there is no way to predict when. If you want one of the rewards, grasp the opportunity when it’s available.

When is the Next Moogle Treasure Trove?

The gaps between Moogle Treasure Troves have varying lengths. There was one iteration that happened over a year after the last one. Others only have a few months between them. Generally, however, there are about two to three iterations every year.

For 2022, the one in July was the second one. While it is the minimum number of event iterations, there could be one more in the remaining months. Still, it’s unlikely, and you must wait until next year for the next iteration of Moogle Treasure Trove.

You might’ve missed the last time, but don’t worry. There are so many activities and ways to have fun in FFXIV. The most recent update (Aug. 30) added many things to the game. Aside from Main Scenario Quests, there’s the island sanctuary, new housing stuff, raids, and a new PvP Season.

While it may hurt a little bit (being a There’s Still a Lot to Do in Endwalker!

subscription-based game), a break from it can be good. Burnout sucks the joy out of something you used to enjoy, and that’s never a good state to be in. It’s okay to take a break. You don’t need to play the game every day. They’re there to be enjoyed, and there’s nothing wrong with taking a few days off from playing.

While waiting for the next Moogle Treasure Trove, you can raid, farm FFXIV Gil, decorate your home, or chill out in your Island Sanctuary. Have fun!