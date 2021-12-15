8 Ways You Can Deal With Work Stress

It is pretty normal to experience stress once in a while, even when you love the work that you do. However, letting stress become a way of your life is not ideal. Whenever work stress becomes overwhelming and starts to get the better of you, it is high time you take a step back to review the cause of your stress because chronic stress is not suitable for your overall well-being.

In the 2021 American survey carried out by APA (American Psychological Association), more than 80% of the emotions recorded were associated with stress. Many factors can contribute to feelings of stress and anxiety at work; here are a few:

You keep experiencing a continuous cycle of impromptu meetings and tasks.

Your salary does not cover your expenses

Your workload is unreasonable.

You are facing abuse at work.

Your work environment is dull.

Your tasks are dead-end jobs.

Your company lacks a good communication structure.

Your manager lacks good management skills.

Eight Tips for dealing with work-related stress

Take note of what affects you

Do you get stressed out when it is time for you to resume work? CBD oil offers many great benefits, particularly when relieving its user’s stress, but an even better option is Sunday Scaries CBD sleep oil. However, identifying your cause for anxiety may not be as simple as it sounds, but a more difficult task is dealing with chronic stress. You have to find the reason for your stress and worry at work because this research suggests that work-related stress might relate to anxiety and depression. A pro tip you can find helpful is, try keeping a work journal; this way, you would easily document any discomfort you may experience at work. You should check your journal weekly if there is any repeated occurrence that is bad for you. While writing, you should answer some of these questions.

How did you feel when this incident transpired? (happy or sad?)

How did you react to the situation?

If it is a trigger, how can you handle it so it won’t happen again?

Time management and organization skills

Time management is as simple as it sounds, but only a few know how to manage their time well. When you structure and organize your schedule correctly, your workload might not be as much as you think. You might want to consider practicing the critical and urgent technique, also known as Eisenhower’s urgent/important principle, at your workplace.

Take breaks

How frequently do you take breaks daily? All you might need is to take a few minutes daily from work to prevent yourself from getting stressed/burnout. You could take breaks by doing anything you love, e.g., writing a poem, listening to your favorite podcast, reading a novel, or calling a friend. During this time, try as much as you can to not worry about your job. Below are signs that your body may show when you are stressed

Headaches

Insomnia

Changes in appetite

Digestive issues

Low energy or fatigue

Rapid heart rate

Sweating

Low self-esteem

Support system

Earlier it was mentioned that you could call a friend during your breaks. You will always need a shoulder to rely on, which shows how important it is to have a robust support system. Consider talking to your family member when you are under pressure or anxious; whoever you can confide in during challenging times, you should connect with them.

Get quality rest and sleep

We cannot emphasize enough how much importance sleep and rest play in our lives. Taking breaks and slowing down are essential at times. Staying healthy is vital for achieving your set goals, so it’s okay to slow down and catch your breath from time to time. Sleep is equally as crucial as it is advised to sleep at least 7 hours a day. To get quality sleep, try not to think about work-related issues before you go to bed. You might consider creating a routine before going to bed to help free up your mind.

Boundaries are important

Just as your employers have set their requirements and rules, you should also set yours. As someone who works from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, ensure it is kept that way. If a request is made to spend extra hours at work, try your best to communicate the situation if it is an inconvenience. Also, if remote work requires you to work at odd hours, share that you are not comfortable working at such hours. The best way to ensure boundaries is to have established the off-work times from the onset. Likewise, speak up about impromptu work or meetings if they start getting out of hand.

Perfection

As much as it is excellent to get a job done right, you should try as much as you can to avoid obsessing over getting everything right. For example, you have an important presentation, and you are spending extra time finding errors and correcting them continuously. You might end up with a burnout, especially if you don’t take breaks, a reminder that you have a personal life and other responsibilities. Ensure you put in your best foot but don’t get obsessed trying to change minute details if it is not as important.

Balanced diet

A balanced diet remains underrated; as someone who works a 9 to 5 job, when did you go to a grocery store to make yourself a nutritious and balanced meal? Never underestimate eating good food, so if you can’t get it done by yourself, you can have someone do it for you. A balanced meal should include fruits, leafy green vegetables, protein, carbohydrates, and unprocessed food with high concentrations of omega- 3 fatty acids.

Conclusion

It is natural to deal with stress; otherwise, life won’t be as much fun. Nevertheless, it is imperative to keep work pressure in check, which is why this article is important. It is advisable to consult with your healthcare provider when you can’t keep stress under control anymore.