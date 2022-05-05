7 Exciting Watersports You Might Want to Get Into

Whether you live in a coastal city or have a green thumb, you probably know all about the benefits of being close to the water. After all, getting in some fresh air and spending time outside are two of the best ways to improve your mental health. When it comes to water sports, there are so many different ways in which you can explore the aquatic world and enjoy it as much as possible. Whether you’re a fan of surfing, sailing, water skiing, or kayaking, there’s something for everyone. Here are seven watersport activities you might want to get into.

Surfing

If you live in a coastal city, you most likely know what surfing is. While surfing might not be popular as it once was, the sport is still a great way to enjoy the ocean. You need to have good balance and be in shape, but what makes this sport so appealing is that there are so many different kinds of it.

If you’re a beginner and want to test your skills first, beach breaks are the best place to start. There are many different types of boards that you can consider trying out, depending on your skill level. Some surfers prefer longboards, while others like shortboards or quad-tips instead.

Kneeboarding

This sport is similar to surfing but with a twist. Instead of being strapped to a board and paddle out on the water, you’ll be riding on a kneeboard. This means you’re in control of your movements, making it easier and safer than surfing.

You can enjoy this sport anytime, including when it’s cold or sunny outside. The best time to go is when it’s windy out so that you can catch some waves with the wind at your back.

Waterskiing

While waterskiing might sound like something from an old movie, it’s an exciting activity that anyone could enjoy. The sport has changed a lot since the 70s. There were boards made for cars instead of boats before then, but now that most people ride in boats themselves, this activity has become popular again. You don’t need to get into shape first as long as you know how to swim already (which many people nowadays do).

You only need equipment such as ski boots or waterskiis, depending on where you will ride them down the waterway. As a water enthusiast, the best time to go waterskiing is when the water is stormy, so you can catch a nice wave and ride it out.

Body Surfing

What’s more fun than catching a wave on your board? There are plenty of other things that are more fun, but body surfing is right at the top of the list for many people who love water sports. No matter what age group you fall into, you can easily learn how to body surf without even having to go to a surfing school if you’re interested.

You can practice by riding around in your neighborhood or even in a pool (which is what many sports like swimming are practiced in before heading to their competitions). After practicing on your own, you can start riding waves with others and soak up the sun while catching some waves, which will be much more fun if you know how to surf first.

Kayaking and Canoeing

Kayaking and canoeing are two different forms of watersports. However, they both include paddling through waters with some current (such as rivers or oceans). The best time to go kayaking and canoeing is when there isn’t too much traffic because boats can be very annoying in certain areas. If you have a river to navigate on your own, you’re all set as there will be little to no boats.

However, if you decide to paddle in the ocean, you need to avoid dangerous waters that can lead you into shark-infested waters. Don’t forget to carry a camera and capture the beautiful moments.

Snuba Diving

This beach sport involves a person in scuba gear sitting in a specially built tube (called the snuba). It is then submerged along with the rest of the divers. You can be sure to enjoy the sport if you love to dive underwater. The athlete can swim, dive, swim toward something (such as a buoy), and they will have to control their body movements as they are submerged in water.

This sport is a great challenge as it is pretty similar to scuba diving when you practice properly. To maximally enjoy the sport, you must get the right watersport apparel.

Yachting

This is a calm sport where you sit on the back of a boat and sail along the ocean. You will receive a great view of sunrises and sunsets. It can be exciting if you like to see what is happening while cruising along the ocean.

Yachting is not exactly difficult as you can have professional steering the yacht. Since it doesn’t have a lot of hassle, you can dress in your best beach wear and take amazing photos to reminisce the good times.

Conclusion

These are the most popular beach sports that you can engage in. You do not have to be a professional athlete or a great swimmer to enjoy these activities. Remember to have a good time and always have fun while on the beach.