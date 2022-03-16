6 Things To Never Do When Sending Sympathy Flowers

In life, many of us will experience challenges and difficulties from time to time. This could be the loss of a loved one, the loss of a job, an injury, or another type of hardship.

If someone in your life goes through a situation like this, the kind thing to do is be as sympathetic as possible. While there are many ways to show your sympathy, one of the best is to send them flowers or plants.

However, you also need to pay close attention to sympathy flower etiquette. You want to ensure everything you do, send, and say is appropriate.

While this might seem simple, there are more things to think about than you might think. Without any further ado, let’s go over some things you should make sure you never do when sending sympathy flowers.

Only Shop In-Person

When many people go looking for flowers, they head down to their local flower shop or grocery store. While this can often be okay, many don’t have the quality of flowers that you desire, or may charge fees beyond what you are comfortable paying. But instead of only considering these options, think about whether to buy flowers online.

Not only will the prices be similar, if not better, but you can often get higher-quality flowers. Also, the variety of flowers and plants available online vs. in-store is no competition. Most online shops will carry a wide range of different flowers, at all times of the year.

Of course, when shopping online for flowers, be sure to check out reviews from others who have used the company in the past. They should have a long history of providing fresh and high-quality flowers quickly, and without a lot of issues.

Send the Wrong Types of Flowers

When sending sympathy flowers, you need to be very careful to ensure you are sending the right kinds. While flowers are among the most popular ways to express sympathy, they can also be given for plenty of other reasons. They can be given for birthdays, for Valentine’s Day, graduations, and many other events.

In general, you want to take some time to learn about the various different flower meanings when deciding which to send for sympathetic events. Some common flowers given from sympathetic events include orchids, white lilies, white roses, and carnations. Also, flowers that are a little more neutral and toned-down are often better for showing sympathy than very bright, cheerful, and colorful flowers.

Send Flowers That Aren’t Fresh or Healthy

Adding plants and flowers is one of the best home decor ideas, and if you send flowers to someone, even for a sympathetic event, you want to make sure they look good. These flowers can often be a sign of positivity and happiness in a person’s life, and you want them to stay healthy for as long as possible.

Because of this, you need to make an effort to send flowers that are fresh. The fresher a flower, the longer it will last and look good. Identifying fresh flowers when buying them can be quite simple if you know what to look for. You should look for firm and colorful petals that are free from browning, a solid and green stem, and leaves that aren’t wilting.

If you shop online, you may not be able to pick out the exact bloom that you want. However, if a company has a long history of delivering quality flowers that are fresh, you can generally feel confident working with them.

Send Flowers on Their Own

While flowers make a lovely gift that is sure to be appreciated, they can often be a little impersonal if given on their own. The person you are sending sympathy flowers to will likely receive many more, and may not be able to distinguish which flowers came from which people. They will appreciate them all, but may not be able to remember which ones came from you.

As a result, adding a sympathy note or message in with your flowers can be a good idea. It allows you to say more, and can make your gift more personal, which is always appreciated. As for what to write in your sympathy message, that is your call. You should be kind, offer your support, and make sure you show them that you are there for them.

Send Too Many Flowers

When sending flowers, you may think to send a lot. However, whether you send a lot of flowers, or even a small bouquet, the flowers will still be appreciated and loved the same. As a result, it is often a good idea to send a small bouquet or arrangement, as opposed to a big one. These large ones take up a lot of space, are expensive, and can be more challenging to deal with and care for.

This is especially if you don’t know them very well. The last thing you want to do is take up a ton of space that their close friends or family may want to use with their gifts. Also, if someone is in the hospital, the rooms are notoriously small, as large arrangements may often get in the way.

Send Flowers Without Asking Where to Send Them

Before sending flowers, it is also a good idea to learn a little more about where you should send them. You may simply assume you should send it to their home, but it can never hurt to ask. They may prefer them sent to the house of a friend, to the office, to the hospital or even the funeral home, depending on what has happened.

If you simply send flowers without asking where, you may end up choosing the wrong place. It is something kind to think about, and doesn’t take you much time or effort to find out.

In conclusion, these are some things you should make an effort to never do when sending sympathy flowers to a loved one.