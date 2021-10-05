6 Popular Hollywood Celebs on Instagram You Must Follow for a Fun-filled Experience 

After Facebook, Twitter, the photo-sharing social app Instagram is the latest buzzword today and for all the right reasons.

It is a platform where you can see stunning images and videos of your favorite Hollywood celebs. Yes, glamour men and women from the tinsel town flourish your IG feed with spectacular visuals and even behind-the-scenes shots.

Several Hollywood celebs have made it what it takes to grow millions of followers so that fans can revel in the joy of viewing stunning photos of Taylor Swift or Justin Bieber, taking a sneak peek into their professional and personal lives.

According to an article published in Cosmopolitan, Taylor Swift gives her fans a glimpse into her life with cats and tours on Instagram. Whether it is dreamy tinsel town posts or funny Boomerangs, Hollywood celebs on IG have been trendsetters.

Here are the six popular faces from the glamour world on Instagram:

Lopez with 138 million followers on Instagram keeps her audience hooked with her stunning and super sexy photos. She is an American actor, singer, as well as a talented dancer, a celeb who never fails to impress her fans! Jennifer Lopez is charming, who featured as a Fly Girl dancer on the In Living Color, staying a regular face until the time she decided to chase her dreams of becoming an actor.

Jennifer is also the first Latin actor to make more than $1 million for a movie. She is ravishingly beautiful and uses Instagram to share what she loves. You can see photos of her dancing and even some time with her family on Instagram.

Dwayne Johnson

Dwayne has 211 million followers on Instagram and one of the most popular actors from the tinsel town of Hollywood. He has a ring name ‘The Rock, Dwayne Johnson, who proved his mettle as a professional wrestler. Besides being a wrestler, he has achieved a lot, as a Hollywood actor winning the hearts of several fans with his super performance.

Dwayne achieved the typical celebrity status in the World Wrestling Federation or WWF and is now called WWE from the year 1196-2004. One Hollywood movie that fans liked and loved was The Fast and the Furious franchise. The actor displayed his exceptional acting skills in this film. Yes, fans fell in love with Johnson since that movie. He is eye candy on Instagram!

Kevin Hart

Kevin Hart and comedy, it is almost synonymous. He is a Hollywood performer with a whopping 100,068,775 followers on Instagram, winning the hearts of many fans. He did his best when it comes to making people laugh aloud with his sense of humor that frequently calls upon self-depreciation. Kevin most of the time refers to his experiences as a black man with a big, extended family, thus making people laugh and have the best time ever.

Kevin’s reputation as a talented comedian started growing when his first stand-up album was released. The album’s name is I am a Grown Little Man in 2008. The talented Hart also featured in many films, starring in several Hollywood hits including Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle. He rose and shined like a star in little time and a popular face on Instagram.

Cara Delevingne

Cara has 43.5 million followers is an actor and model, popular for her comic book film called Suicide Squad. She bagged the Model of the Year prize at the British Fashion Awards in the year 2012 as well as 2014. Cara also featured in many house shows such as Chanel, Burberry, Jason Wu, and Dolce & Gabbana. With millions of followers and stunning photos of her on Instagram, Cara keeps her audience hooked. The visuals on IG are primarily crazy images as well as memes to pique follower interest.

Vin Diesel

Vin Diesel’s real name is Mark Sinclair, who has 68.9 million followers on Instagram. The Hollywood celeb is more popular by his stage name, which is Vin Diesel. He is an American film producer, actor, as well as a scriptwriter, who won the hearts of millions of fans with his outstanding performance in the film The Fast and the Furious franchise.

Diesel is a handsome hunk and makes women weak in their looks with his masculine sex appeal. When it comes to his Instagram profile, you can see a series of images and short video clips that will make fans swoon!

Bella Thorne

Bella has 24.2 million followers, who achieved stardom when she was just 20! She is a singer and actor and popular on Instagram and other social media channels. Bella redefines her lifestyle by wearing strange outfits and makeup to prove she is inimitable.

Conclusion

Though this is not a comprehensive list of Instagram celebrities, we tried to put together the most popular ones. Check them out on social media now.