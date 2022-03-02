6 Most Popular Types of Men’s Belts

Plenty of men agree that belts are a wardrobe staple. Whether you’re in the market for a casual or sophisticated look, there are belts designed with you in mind. You can even find belts to match your work environment.

We know about the belts you bought to match your shoes, but have you ever taken a walk on the wild side? Instead of the same old same old, purchase a belt you love simply because you love it! For those days that you just want to accessorize, you can’t go wrong with a fresh, new belt.

There is a world of excellent belts to choose from if you’re willing to look. If you’re ready to blend style with functionality, read on to discover the six most popular belts for sale by BeltOutlet. Feel free to visit the site to see all of the options!

1. Casual Men’s Belt

A casual men’s belt is a closet staple. Trade-in, your ordinary belt for a crocodile, printed alternative, or perhaps a plain brown leather belt with a brass buckle! There are so many ways to customize a casual belt. Wear it with jeans, dress pants, or corduroys, and you’re always rocking in style.

2. Dress Belt For Men

A dress belt provides an elegant accent to any formal outfit or daily suit for the office. Capable of working for both casual and special outings, a men’s belt like this might offer silver-toned buckles, feathered edges, and double keepers.

3. Novelty Belt For Men

Novelty belts give you the means to add your personal touch to the design and feel of your belt. You can find novelty men’s belts that come without a buckle so that you can choose your own. If you’re looking for belts that get better with age, look for novelty belts that patina.

4. Mechanic Belt For Men

Mechanical belts are designed with a purpose in mind. You need a men’s belt that provides the durability required to get your work done efficiently. With leather fabric and scratch-resistant buckles, you can work without scuffing your belt. Get a belt built to last whether you are a mechanic or a busy dad.

5. Reversible Belt For Men

Feel like having the best of both worlds? Get a reversible belt and always meet the dress code. Look for a mens belt that one side displays detailed leather, and on the other, finished leather with silver tones in the center. (They exist!)

6. Belt With Stretch For Men

A stretchy belt is perfect for when you need a bit more flexibility. Enjoy the elastic stretch for a comfortable waistband and show off your love of neutral colors with grey, brown, and black belt options. For even more style, get yours with a military-style buckle.

Find The Perfect Belt

There are so many options out there, and we know you’ll find the perfect belt for you! Review the six belt suggestions above to track down the right belt. You’ve got this, wild one!