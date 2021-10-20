5 Tips to Alleviate Anxiety

Anxiety is a normal feeling that often kicks when you’re in a frightening or threatening situation. It’s one of those feelings that kickstart fight or flight after an immense release of adrenaline.

However, it becomes worrying when you become anxious in situations or events where you shouldn’t. That said, if you have been struggling with anxiety, regardless of the kind, these tips should come in handy.

According to numerous studies, meditation can actually help calm the body and alleviate anxiety. Meditating on a regular basis can help by boosting activity in the region in your brain tasked with feelings of joy and serenity. Tai Chi and yoga are also known to alleviate stress. You can also try taking deep breaths whenever you feel anxious to lower your blood pressure and the feeling in general.

Get Physically Active

Being physically active boosts the level of brain chemicals that control your mood and affect anxiety. Taking a few minutes to engage in intense physical activity can help reduce the symptoms of anxiety. Some studies claim that a 10-minute walk is equally beneficial and can provide hours of relief.

According to one study, researchers found that individuals who engaged in vigorous physical activities were 25% less likely to develop anxiety or depression disorder over the next 5 years. Of course, the extent of the benefits vary among individuals, but the physical and mental benefits of being physically active are widely accepted.

Avoid Alcohol & Drugs

If you have severe anxiety levels, engaging in drugs and alcohol is the last thing you want. These substances are known to interact with medications, disrupt sleep cycles as well as emotional balance. Cigarettes, energy drinks, and caffeinated beverages are known to worsen anxiety, and so, if you want to get rid of this disorder, avoid them at all costs.

Organize Your Day

Whether you are going to school, the office, or staying at home, it is advisable to create a to-do list and prioritize the most important tasks. Avoid multitasking or over-committing as this is likely to trigger anxiety. Also, take breaks during the day and ask for assistance with your tasks if you need it.

Know Your Stressors & Triggers

If you know what makes your anxiety kick in, the next step should be working to minimize stress around these triggers. If you get anxious around many people, pick a movie that has been out for a while instead of attending the opening weekend. If you get anxious during meetings or interviews, take a short walk beforehand.

