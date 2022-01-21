5 Times Where a Plaque is the Best Gift to Mark the Occasion

Ornamental tablets are common gifts for celebrating achievements and milestones of one’s personal life or career.

They commemorate the accomplishments of the individual or team of people and all they’ve achieved.

Commemorative gifts are durable, as they signify the importance of whatever the person or group has achieved. Such gifts are made from wood, stone, brass, metal, and other hearty materials that are built to last.

When a significant milestone is reached, plaques are often the best gifts to mark these occasions. At the same time, a plaque may not be the most appropriate gift if the achievement is not outstanding.

You might think receiving a plaque for a new promotion is appropriate but buying a plaque for “winning” an honorable mention award at your kid’s soccer game might feel like overkill.

To help you figure out the best times to gift with plaques, here are five situations best suited for these kinds of commemorations.

1. Marking News Features With Plaques

When someone you know has made the local or national news, it’s a big deal. If you are associated with the person’s achievements, you might want to present the news article on a plaque as a commemorative gift.

Whether they became a top real estate investor in their state, saved a life, or participated in volunteer work, all of these things can end up in the news, rendering them worthy of a plaque. If you’re interested, you could also order here.

2. Celebrating Employee Of The Month

Achieving ‘Employee Of The Month’ is always worth celebrating. If you’ve reached this status outside of your dream position, you can still celebrate and use the plaque as a reminder to pursue your dreams.

On the other hand, if you achieve ‘Employee Of The Month’ at your dream job, that’s even more reason to celebrate with a commemorative plaque.

In either case, if you’re the one giving the commemorative plaque, be sure you are the employer!

3. Recognizing A Sporting or Athletic Achievement

Receiving a plaque for an athletic win is common. Whether the victor is a pro athlete or a local icon, these achievements are commonly celebrated with ornamental plaques and trophies.

4. Honoring A Musical Achievement

Receiving a plaque for a musical achievement is also common. Think of the Grammys; musicians win plaques every year to celebrate their milestones.

Whether you’re a superstar or just released an EP, someone might honor your work with a commemorative plaque.

5. Commemorating A Business’s Opening Day

Starting a business is no easy feat, which is why commemorating the opening day is so special.

Marking the opening date on the plaque signifies the work put into building the business and declares when it all began. Many people choose to have these plaques professionally hung outside their office building.

Gift With Plaques When You’re Proud

To avoid looking silly or eager, it is important to know when and when not to commemorate an achievement with a plaque. If you’re ever stuck, review the above five times where plaques are the best gift options