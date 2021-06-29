5 Reasons You Need a Home Warranty

Did you know that you are supposed to budget 1-4% of your home’s value each year for maintenance? If your home value is $200,000, that means $2000 to $8000 a year! How is a homeowner supposed to save up enough for all those expenses?

But guess what? You could get help with some of these expenses with a home warranty. Read on to see some reasons why home warranties are absolutely crucial for homeowners nowadays.

1. Gives You Access to Licensed Contractors

Sometimes the worst thing about getting things repaired in a home is finding a contractor to do the job. That’s one reason why home warranties are an absolute godsend to homeowners.

Home warranty companies have their own network of licensed contractors nationwide that you can tap into. When you file a claim, you will get a licensed quality contractor assigned to you. It makes the whole repair process completely headache-free.

2. Saves Money on Home Repairs

When a covered appliance or home system breaks down, the home warranty will cover some or all the cost of repairing the said item. This way you can budget appropriately for home maintenance costs throughout the year. You don’t have to worry about some huge home repair costs that will throw a wrench into your home budgeting plans.

3. Protects from Legal Liability

The contractors assigned to your home repair job will all be licensed and insured. This means that you don’t ever have to worry about any legal liability when it comes to your home maintenance jobs.

4. Gives You Peace of Mind

Having home warranties in place gives homeowners a sense of peace about the whole homeownership business. This is even more apparent if you are renting your home out to tenants partly or completely. Being a landlord can come with its own bag of worries, but a home warranty can ease some of those fears and anxieties for you.

5. Gets You Discounts on Certain Home Services

Home warranty companies are like dentists for your home. Not only do they help when things go wrong, but they help you prevent things from breaking down in the first place. They will offer discounts on things like HVAC tune-ups which can prevent huge HVAC repair bills later. They will also give you checklists to follow to ensure your home is maintained appropriately.

Some of these home maintenance chores (like cleaning the gutter or flushing your water heater) are hard to remember and assimilate into your busy schedule. That’s why getting reminders from your home warranty companies, like selecthomewarranty.com, is such a good idea.

