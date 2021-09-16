5 Questions to Expect When Applying for Your F1 US Visa

Despite 1.3 million ex-pat Brits living in the USA and Canada, nearly a quarter (24%) of them are pensioners. But for young people who have ambitions to study in America, things are slightly tougher. According to the latest Open Doors Report on International Education, the US has the highest percentage of visa rejections than any other country in the world. The main factor is that people applying for a US visa are unaware of the requirements needed to be met while completing their application.

What is the F1 US visa?

The F1 visa is specifically designed for those looking to study in the US and anyone hoping to attend any educational faculty, whether it’s university, college, high school, or elementary school must file for an F1.

Despite the high percentage of visa rejections, there are still over a million international students enrolled with US institutions. Last year saw a decline of 1.8% of international students and with figures suggestion international students contribute $44 billion to the US economy, now is the perfect time to look at getting your F1 application ready.

How to obtain the F1 US visa?

Like most visa processes the application process is time consuming, so making sure you’re not in a rush to complete the forms is a must. With so many amazing institutions for international students, you’ll want to take the time finding not only the right one for you, but one that has been approved by the Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP).

Once you’ve received the acceptance from your school of choice, you’ll have to pay a fee for your I-20 form. This form will then allow you to schedule an interview with a local US embassy or consulate. This will then determine whether you’ve been granted an F1.

With all visa applications, it’s worth consulting expert immigration lawyers to ensure you’re fully prepared for the interview process.

Questions to expect

As part of your F1 visa application you will be interviewed, so taking the time to read up on the 5 most common questions could be key to a successful application.

How are you going to fund your education whilst in the US?

The average cost of student living in the US is around $10,000 to $18,000 per year, which averages around $1,000 to $1,500 per month. You’ll need to prove how you can fund this, whether it’s a parent or relative sponsoring you, or if the educational facility will be your sponsor.

Why you chose to study at the particular college or uni?

Think about what made you choose that particular establishment. Talk about how it aligns with your goals or maybe there’s a great college sports program that you’ve been awarded a scholarship for.

What are your plans after finishing your studies?

If you plan on staying in the states after your education, you’ll need to tell them what you’re planning on doing – and why.

Do you have relatives living in the United States?

As part of the DS-160 Form you’ll be asked if you have any relatives living in the country. However, they must be blood relatives. Lying about relatives could lead to permanent denial of entry.

Why do you want to study in the United States?

Think about what made you want to apply to study in the United States. Whether it’s the flexibility in the academic system, the chance to study abroad and learn about another culture, or even the opportunities that will be presented after you’ve attained your degree.