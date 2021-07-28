5 Moving House Must-Do’s

Have you decided to sell your house and move to another location? This can be a stressful time but also extremely exciting so you may forget important tasks while packing. To make sure you don’t leave anything undone, you’ll need to have a checklist of all the things you must do.

In today’s article, we’ll discuss the five must-do’s when it comes to moving houses. This will include trailer rental for large objects, packing in advance, and organising your time properly. Of course, there is more that goes into moving but we’ll be going through the key points so keep reading to find out more.

Organise Your Time

It’s important to organise your time properly or else you’ll feel anxious about all the work you have to do. You can separate your time up by weeks leading up to the move so you don’t feel overwhelmed a few weeks before your move.

Make a checklist of everything you need to do while being realistic about when you need to do it and how long it will take you. Also, make sure you give yourself some leeway in case you need extra time.

This is a step that can help make you feel more relaxed during your move. Leaving everything last minute can make you stress that much more, making your move unpleasant. Instead, plan as much as you can as it will make it easier on you in the long run.

Pack in Advance

For your own peace of mind, packing should not be left till the last minute. This can lead you to throw anything and everything into boxes, making your unpacking difficult. Of course, you wouldn’t want to feel frustrated when you’re unpacking, finding pots in a box labelled linen.

To make your life easier start packing two weeks in advance, labelling your boxes as you go to make the unpacking process that much easier. Make sure you’re packing the items you’re not going to need for the rest of the time you’re there but don’t find an excuse to leave most things out. This will make your overall packing process take longer closer to the time.

Donate or Sell Unwanted Goods

When you’re moving, it’s not guaranteed that you’ll need everything you have so it would be a good idea to go through all your belongings to either sell or donate items. This will help make sure that you’re only taking the items you need instead of filling your new home with items you haven’t used for a while.

We’ve all been guilty of buying things we don’t need or using an item once and never using it again. Rather than taking it with you, give it to someone else who may use it more. You can pass it onto family members if you want but instead of making excuses in order to keep it, be honest with yourself.

If you feel as if no one would want the item, throw it away!

Hire the Appropriate Moving Company’s

You’re not going to be able to move everything by yourself, especially if you have large pieces of furniture that can’t fit in your car along with your boxes. To make your life easier, hire a moving company or another alternative would be to look into trailer rental Melbourne services offer locals if you don’t have a large load to move.

Make sure you hire the appropriate transportation method well in advance as they could be fully booked if you call last minute. It would be suggested that you call at least 2 to 3 weeks in advance to ensure you get a booking on the day of your move.

Clean 24 hours Before Moving

Now, it’s the day before you move, everything is packed and ready to go which means it’s time to perform a deep clean. Before having anyone move into your old home you should either do a deep clean yourself or call out a cleaning company. This is to ensure that the family who moves in is welcomed by a clean house.

It’s important to make sure you make time for this cleaning process as no one wants to move into a dirty home. The new owners are probably just as excited about their move as you are. During this deep clean you should also switch off your fridge, moving all your perishables into a cooler box so you can clean your fridge before the movers arrive.

Final Thoughts

You don’t want to run into any hiccups when you’re moving as it’s already a stressful time. Instead, make sure you’ve created the appropriate checklist for yourself in order to work through every step without missing anything. This will help ensure that nothing is left last minute.

After reading today’s article, you should have a clearer idea of what you need to do when you’re starting your moving process. It should be an exciting time for you and your family so don’t allow yourself to become overwhelmed. When you do feel stressed simply take a few deep breaths and remember that once it’s done everything will be fine!