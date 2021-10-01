5 Best Places to visit in North India!

North India is known for the stunning beauty of the Himalayas, the tranquil valleys, the peaceful remote villages, rapid-flowing rivers, and more. Suppose you’d like to soak in the nature that is North India. Several tour packages are available, such as those offered by the Kashmir trip packages and the Himachal tour package. The majority of these packages include an itinerary that consists of the major cities and states of Northern India.

Before you decide on an itinerary to travel to the northern region of India, we’d like to familiarize you with the most beautiful places to go to. Without more delay, we’ll take a look at the breathtaking stunning beauty in North India.

Kashmir

The first destination you should visit within Northern India is Kashmir. It is said to be India’s “crown” jewel due to the Himadri and the upper Himachal ranges along with the valleys and the high snow-capped peaks. Srinagar and Jammu, the state’s two capitals, are situated in the valleys and surrounded by mountains of great height.

Kashmir is home to both cities such as Srinagar as well as remote communities such as Pehalgaon. Beas river runs across the state, along with smaller tributaries of other rivers. The Apple orchards in The Betaab Valley are a must-visit. Just a few kilometres away from this area is Chandanbari, the beginning point of the Amarnath trekking. If you are a lover of nature, then make sure to visit the lily gardens in Kashmir and other gardens known for their natural beauty.

Going to Kashmir without having fresh snow would be frustrating. Gulmarg from Khilanmarg is two locations where you can enjoy the fresh snow. They are perfect for experiencing colder weather. In addition, The Dal Lake and the Shikaras create Kashmir the most extraordinary destination to visit.

Varanasi

Varanasi is a popular destination for pilgrims since the city is home to many temples and other religious places. The city is located on the River Ganges; Varanasi attracts many tourists every year, both domestic and foreign tourists. The stunning view of “Sandhya Aarti” near the river is awe-inspiring.

Being among the oldest cities, it is possible to feel the old-world vibes throughout the air. A boat ride on the vast Ganges river is sure to make for an unforgettable experience. There are numerous historical places located in Varanasi, including the Dhamek Stupa being one of them. It is believed that Buddha delivered his first sermon at the stupa. The city of northern India is well-known for its massive Kashi-Vishwanath Temple.

Another famous Temple is the Durga temple, which is dedicated to the goddess Durga. The monkeys are all day long. If you’re looking to take part in peaceful activity, go to Ruchika Art Gallery. Ruchika Art Gallery. Pick up the paintbrush to make your art.

Amritsar

If you’re searching for a Kashmir excursion package, consider one that includes Amritsar as part of the itinerary. This will allow you to visit all the areas in Northern India. Amritsar is home to three of the most significant spots to see. The first is The Golden Temple which is known for its splendour and beauty. The Golden Temple is located in an immense lake. The temple complex has stunning views.

One of the most important places that must be visited should be Jallianwala Bagh. The Jallianwala Bagh is situated near the Golden Temple; this historical area is famous for its history. The events that occurred during the Jallianwala Bagh massacre will create a lasting scar within the hearts of Indians. There are still bullets buried in the walls and the well, where people leapt to defend themselves from the incoming shots fired by the British.

There is also the Wagha Border, where each evening there is a celebration. If you go to Wagah Border, you will encounter several military compounds and large fields of yellow mustard and breathtaking views of the villages in the distance.

Manali

The most significant destination to visit within North India is Manali. It is situated in the middle of the Himachal mountains; Manali offers beautiful views of the distant mountains covered in snow. In the vicinity of Manali, There are a variety of locations to hike. The Pin Parvati trekking trail and ChandraKhani Pass trek are the two most sought-after trekking trails in Manali. In addition, you can enjoy the beauty of the mountains in Manali’s Bhrigu Lake Trek and the Hampta Pass trek.

Paragliding is also an option in the Solang Valley, along with enjoying an iced coffee while gazing at the mountains that surround you. If you’re looking to enjoy the splendour of snow-capped mountains, Rohtang Pass is the most suitable spot. There is a chance to ski in the snow that covers every inch of the valley.

Manali is the location of many waterfalls, including those of John, along with the Rahala waterfalls. To shop for the latest and most exotic items in Manali, you can go to Mall road and other markets located in Manali.

Leh, Ladakh

One of the top locations known for its beauty and magnificence is Northern India and the mountain ranges in Leh, Ladakh. Pangong Lake is one of the most popular destinations recognized for its immense size and the clear deep blue hue that the water has. The surrounding vegetation is alpine, which adds to the beauty of the lake that you can review.

You can take on several trekking trails, including the Khardungla Pass trek, Nubra Valley Trek, and Sangam Point trek. In addition to these locations, Leh also has several monasteries and Buddhist sites. Namgyal Monastery, Thiksey monastery, Hemis monastery, and Lamayuru monastery are only a few to mention.

In addition to Pangong Lake, you can also go to different lakes like the Tso Moriri Lake, the Tso Kar lake, and the list goes on. Leh is renowned for its numerous thrilling activities such as motorbike ride, camel rides, jeep safaris, and many more. Be sure to do the most hikes to experience the lush alpine landscape and the constantly changing landscape of the area.

Conclusion

The northern region of India is famous for its stunning natural beauty and distinct culture that is different from the rest of the nation. Additionally, the food and weather are why these states have been transformed into tourist destinations over time. Therefore, don’t make any excuses and immediately begin planning your itinerary.