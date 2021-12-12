42 Dugg Personal Details, Career, Net Worth, and Relationship Status!

The real name of 42 Dugg is Dion Marquise Hayes, who was born on November 25, 1994. His birthplace is Detroit, Michigan, USA. The rapper first gained popularity because of her tracks STFU and The Streets. After that, he signed Lil Baby’s 4PF and Yo Gotti’s CMG.

Moreover, he also received national attention when featured on Lil Baby’s February 2020 track “Grace.”

It ranked at number 48 on the Billboard Hot 100. another track was featured on Lil Baby’s track ” We Paid” in May 2020. he got the popularity day by day and ranked at number 58 on the Billboard 200.

His most popular songs are Lil Keed, Meek Mill, Blac Youngsta, Big Sean, T.I., Kaash Paige, and Mulatto. He kicks off every song on his 2020 mixtape, ” Young andTurnt Vol 2.” he released his second EP, ” 11241 Wayburn, PT,” under circle entertainment.

42 Dugg Personal Details

42 Dugg Full Name 42 Dugg (Dion Hayes) 42 Dugg Date of Birth November 25, 1994 42 Dugg Age 27 years old 42 Dugg Birthplace America 42 Dugg Profession Rapper 42 Dugg Height 5’1” 42 Dugg Weight 56 kg 42 Dugg Shoe Size 6.5 US 42 Dugg Husband/Spouse Single 42 Dugg Net Worth $500 thousand dollars

Relationship Status

42 Dugg is single yet. yes, there is no history about his relationship.

Net Worth

The net worth of 42 Dugg is almost $500 thousand and living a healthy, wealthy life. He is active on social media, so you can follow him on his social media accounts.