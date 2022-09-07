4 New Technologies That Are Changing How We Protect Our Eyes 

Our senses are the contact we have with the environment. For many of us, our vision is the one we rely on the most. In fact, it’s our most dominant sense, and we use our sight to gain the most information about our surroundings more than any other sense organ. For this reason, it’s crucial to have it in excellent condition. Fortunately, thanks to modern technology, there are now ways that we can protect and improve our overall eyesight. In this article, we’ll cover some new techs that can do just that. If you want to learn more, continue reading.

SLT

Selective laser trabeculoplasty or SLT is a surgical process that’s done to lower the intraocular pressure that causes conditions like glaucoma. It’s generally applied if standard medications like eye drops aren’t easing the pressure on the eyes enough or if adverse reactions occur. It’s an ideal procedure for patients who have primary or secondary open-angle glaucoma and need to alleviate the aforementioned pressure. When paired with devices like the digital SLT-YAG platform for glaucoma treatment, it’s possible to keep the eye condition under control successfully.

LASIK

LASIK surgery is a type of laser refractive procedure that’s done to correct specific vision problems and is a viable option for using glasses or contact lenses. It addresses blurred vision, which generally occurs because the light bends incorrectly and fails to reach the retina precisely by reshaping the patient’s cornea. It’s an ideal solution for those who have astigmatism, farsightedness, nearsightedness, hyperopia, and myopia. However, LASIK shouldn’t be performed on pregnant or nursing women, anyone on medication, or people under eighteen years of age.

It’s also ill-advised to undergo LASIK surgery if you’ve got glaucoma, dry eye syndrome, and health-related concerns, including diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis, and lupus.

Cataracts can cause a cloudy lens, necessitating surgeries to replace the offending article with intraocular lenses, which is an artificial lens for your eyes that improves vision. Because these lenses are generally clear enough and can bend light rays entering the eyes, they can help patients see much better. Moreover, intraocular lenses have various focusing capabilities depending on the cornea curve and eye length of the patient. They’re also typically made of silicone, acrylic, and types of plastic formations that are coated to keep the eyes protected against UV rays.

Wavefront examination

Wavefront aberrometry or technology measures how light waves go through the cornea and crystalline lens. Distortions or aberrations can occur with the traveling of the light and cause specific errors in vision. With the technology, it’s possible to diagnose any existing errors and determine what the best course of action is to rectify the problem.

Conclusion

Through modern technology, there are now many ways to effectively improve eyesight and cure or treat many vision-related problems. Be sure to stay on top of all the emerging technologies for vision enhancement. But always be sure to consult with your ophthalmologist first so that the right technology to address your problems can be determined.