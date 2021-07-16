2017 Toyota RAV4: The Best Brake Pads & Rotors

Why is it important to replace your Toyota RAV4 brake pads when they get worn? Brake pads rely on friction to stop your vehicle, and the more worn they get, the less effective they are. If your brakes take too long to stop your car, your safety is compromised, and you also become a hazard to others on the road.

What Brake Pads Do You Need?

Once you’ve decided to replace your brake pads, you need to find the right parts. As you look at different brands, make sure to consider the following:

Pedal feel

Noise

Maximum operating temperature

Lifetime

Weather performance

Friction profile

How Much Do New Rotors Cost?

When you replace your brake pads, do you need to replace the rotors as well? In most cases, the two are done simultaneously, though there may be circumstances where one part is worn while the other is fine.

If you need to replace the rotors, they cost about $30 each, though high-quality brands can cost as much as $75. Installation costs between $150 and $200, so you can save a lot of money if you do the job yourself.

What Are the Signs Your Brake Pads Are Worn Out?

No matter how well you tend your vehicle, the brake pads will give out at some point. The constant friction of braking wears down the pad until it’s ineffective, and continuing to drive in that condition is damaging to your car and dangerous in general.

So, does your vehicle need new brake pads? Here are a few signs its time.

They’re Thin

The thinnest a brake pad should get is 1/4 inch. Anything thinner than that is hazardous to drive.

They Squeal

If the brake pad is thin, you may hear a squeal or squeak when you brake. This sound comes from the rotor, which is metal and creates friction when touching the brake pad. Squealing usually quite shrill and difficult to mistake.

Squealing brakes are a sign that your brake pad is beyond the ability to do its job. If you notice a squeal or squeak, you should take your vehicle in immediately to ensure no damage has been done to the rotors.

They’re Grinding

Grinding brakes are a step beyond squealing and mean you’re in real trouble. The grinding sound happens when the caliper, to which the brake pads are attached, presses against the rotor. If the two parts are coming into contact, it means there’s barely a brake pad left. Allowing two metal parts to grind against each other is extremely dangerous and can badly damage your vehicle on top of providing no braking action.

Your Car Takes Longer To Stop

The less brake pad there is, the harder it is to generate friction and the slower your stop will be. If it’s taking longer for your vehicle to stop than you remember, you should take a look at the brake pads.

To keep your commute safe, you need the right 2017 Toyota RAV4 brake pads. Fortunately, there are plenty of brands that offer reliable parts at an affordable price. You can find a great selection at your local auto parts store, where an employee can help you find exactly what you’re looking for.