18 Epic Instagram Tips and Tricks You Should Try Today 

There are plenty of ways to show your style on Instagram, but you need to start thinking outside the box to stand out from the crowd. We’ve put together a list of 18 epic Instagram tips and tricks that you should try today!

Get Creative With Your Hashtags

Hashtags are a great way to get your photos seen by more people, but if you use the same ones, your photos will start to blend in. Get creative with your hashtags and mix things up to get more eyes on your photos. Experiment with using hashtags that are related indirectly to your niche. This could be anything from popular culture hashtags to location-based ones.

Use Instagram Stories

Instagram Stories is a great way to show your followers a behind-the-scenes look at your life and work. You can also use it to promote your brand or product in a fun and creative way. Get creative with your stories and experiment with different types of content to see what works best for you. Check out other user content if you have any trouble with ideas. You may even be able to buy a service to help you out.

Use Filters Sparingly

Filters can be a great way to make your photos look better, but if you use too many of them, your photos will start to look fake. Use filters sparingly and try to find a balance that looks natural. Some Instagram pages use the same filter to create a cohesive look.

Take Advantage Of Geotagging

If you’re taking pictures in a specific location, geotag them! This will help people searching for photos in that area find yours more easily. Traffic for these sites can also lead to your photo being featured on the site, which will expose your work to even more people.

Find New Places To Take Pictures

Don’t just stick to taking pictures in the same old places. Get out and explore to find new and exciting places to take photos. This will help you get more followers, but it will also make your feed more interesting. There have been trendy pages that are just pictures of different coffee shops worldwide, for example. This makes traveling and working easier than ever and frees up more time for life’s simple pleasures.

Use Apps To Edit Your Photos

Tons of great editing apps can help you take your photos to the next level. Find a few that you like and experiment with them to see what looks best. Remember, less is often more when it comes to editing. If you feel you need some guidance with editing your images, plenty of resources and tutorials are available on sites like youtube.

Pay Attention To The Time Of Day

The time of day can have a significant impact on your photos. If you want to take advantage of natural light, take your photos during the day. For a more moody look, try taking pictures at night. You can also experiment with different ways to use artificial lights at night to draw attention to an object.

Play With Perspective

Perspective is everything when it comes to photography. If you have a shot taken from a low angle, it will give off a completely different feeling than if it was taken from a high angle. You may find that considering different angles and perspectives can be just what you need to take your photos to the next level.

Use Props

Props can be a great way to add interest to your photos. Props can be used to add volume to an image, fill out some empty spaces in a room, or even be the central focus in a photo. For example, if you run a lifestyle blog, you may want to promote food images that encourage healthy eating. There are plenty of options for acquiring props, such as thrift stores, garage sales, and online retailers.

Get Close-Up Shots

Close-up shots are always impressive, and they can really show off your skills as a photographer. When using close-up shots, you can give off an intimate feeling or really capture the detail in an object. Giving your audience the ability to experience visual images in this way can really set your work apart from the rest. So be afraid to get in close!

Shoot In Raw

If you want to have the most control over your photos, shoot in RAW. RAW is a file format that allows you to edit your photos in a way that is not possible with JPEG files. This way, you can have the ability to edit your photos more freely and make them look exactly how you want them to.

Use Natural Light

Natural light will always be your best friend when it comes to photography. If possible, try to take advantage of it as much as possible. Some of the best Instagram material is made up of shots taken with natural light. You may be able to experiment with sunsets vs. sunrises to see what works best for your content.

Use Leading Times

Leading lines are a great way to draw the eye into your photo and add a sense of depth. The effect occurs when you have lines in your photo that lead the eye from the foreground to the background. Look for roads, fences, and rivers to use as leading lines.

Frame Your Subjects

Framing your subjects is a great way to add interest and depth to your photos. Look for things like doorways, windows, and archways that you can use to frame your shots. Some great examples include using a tree to frame a sunset or a doorway to frame a person. For pages that post images of smaller objects like plants, it can be a great idea to bring some unique perspective to a plant that others may see regularly.

Use Negative Space

Negative space is the area around your subject. Using it effectively can make your subject stand out and add a sense of calm to your photo. If you have something minor, like a person, try to make the negative space a dominant part of the photo. If you do something like streaming, ensure that the negative space isn’t taken away from your content. This may seem like a small detail, but the composition is everything in photography.

Try Long Exposures

Long exposure photography can be enjoyable, and it’s a great way to get creative with your photos. If you’re using a DSLR camera, you’ll need to put it in manual mode and use a tripod to get the best results. Some of the most famous shots on Instagram have used this concept in really creative ways.

Shoot In Burst Mode

Burst mode is great for when you want to capture a lot of action in a short amount of time. Just hold down the shutter button, and your camera will take multiple photos in quick succession. This is perfect for things like sporting events or nature photography. Paparazzi use this technique in order to get the best of the shots they take.

Use A Tripod

A tripod can be beneficial if you want to get steady, well-composed shots. It’s beneficial for long exposures or low-light situations. Even though they may be a bit cumbersome to carry around, they are definitely worth the effort if you want to up your photography game.

Instagram is an excellent platform for photography enthusiasts and amateur photographers alike. With the right tips and tricks, you can take your photos to the next level and create stunning images to impress your followers. So don’t be afraid to experiment with different techniques and see what works best for you. The sky’s the limit for Instagram photography; just ensure you don’t sacrifice your health for glory!

There you have it! 18 epic Instagram tips and tricks that you should try today. With these tips, you’ll be able to take your photos to the next level and impress your followers. So don’t be afraid to experiment with different techniques and see what works best for you.